5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftChampions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the...

Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [14/03/23]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [14/03/23]
1678828540 champions league 202223 find out where to watch the games.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The round of 16 of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League reaches its decisive moments, with the return games in this week’s round. In all, there will be four matches, held between Tuesday (14) and Wednesday (15).

For Europe, the transmission rights belong to SBT, on open TV, and to Warner Bros. Discovery, on closed TV and paid streaming. Want to know where to watch the games? We inform you.

broadcast schedule [14-15/03/23]

14th March

  • 5pm – Manchester City v RB Leipzig – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

  • 5pm – Porto v Inter Milan – Space and HBO Max

- Advertisement -

For this Tuesday (14th), at 5pm, it is Manchester City’s turn to receive RB Leipzig at their stadium, in the quest to win and guarantee the classification, after only drawing 1-1 in the first leg. SBT will air on open TV, with free signal on the station’s official website; and TNT Sports will show it on closed TV, on the TNT channel, and in paid streaming, on HBO Max.

At the same time, Porto will need to beat Inter Milan by two goals difference at Estádio do Dragão to qualify directly. This duel will be broadcast on the Space channel, on pay television.

Gboard will debut a keyboard divided into tablets and folding

March, 15

  • 5 p.m. – Real Madrid v Liverpool – HBO Max

  • 5pm – Napoli v Frankfurt – TNT and HBO Max

On Wednesday (15), also at 5 pm, it’s Real Madrid’s turn to confirm their classification well under way against Liverpool, after beating the English club away from home by 5 to 2. The match will be broadcast exclusively by HBO Max for its subscribers.

Complete the round the game between Napoli x Frankfurt. The Italian team opened a two-goal advantage in Germany and will have a more comfortable situation at home. TNT will show the game on closed TV, with a signal available on HBO Max.

- Advertisement -

So, which channel or platform do you intend to watch this week’s Champions League games through? Tell us!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Discover OpenAI’s revolutionary AI: GPT-4, the most advanced model yet

OpenAI, the company led by Sam Altman for the development of advanced Artificial Intelligence...
Tech News

Ibope: open TV dominates audience and YouTube is the most popular streaming platform in Brazil

Europeians are increasingly connected and the "Inside Video" survey carried out by Kantar...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.