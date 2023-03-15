Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [14/03/23]

The round of 16 of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League reaches its decisive moments, with the return games in this week’s round. In all, there will be four matches, held between Tuesday (14) and Wednesday (15). For Europe, the transmission rights belong to SBT, on open TV, and to Warner Bros. Discovery, on closed TV and paid streaming. Want to know where to watch the games? We inform you.

broadcast schedule [14-15/03/23]

14th March 5pm – Manchester City v RB Leipzig – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

14th March 5pm – Manchester City v RB Leipzig – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

5pm – Porto v Inter Milan – Space and HBO Max

For this Tuesday (14th), at 5pm, it is Manchester City's turn to receive RB Leipzig at their stadium, in the quest to win and guarantee the classification, after only drawing 1-1 in the first leg. SBT will air on open TV, with free signal on the station's official website; and TNT Sports will show it on closed TV, on the TNT channel, and in paid streaming, on HBO Max. At the same time, Porto will need to beat Inter Milan by two goals difference at Estádio do Dragão to qualify directly. This duel will be broadcast on the Space channel, on pay television.

March, 15 5 p.m. – Real Madrid v Liverpool – HBO Max

March, 15 5 p.m. – Real Madrid v Liverpool – HBO Max

5pm – Napoli v Frankfurt – TNT and HBO Max

On Wednesday (15), also at 5 pm, it's Real Madrid's turn to confirm their classification well under way against Liverpool, after beating the English club away from home by 5 to 2. The match will be broadcast exclusively by HBO Max for its subscribers. Complete the round the game between Napoli x Frankfurt. The Italian team opened a two-goal advantage in Germany and will have a more comfortable situation at home. TNT will show the game on closed TV, with a signal available on HBO Max.

So, which channel or platform do you intend to watch this week's Champions League games through? Tell us!

