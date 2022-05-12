Cha Cha Real Smooth: trailer and release date on Apple TV Plus

Cha Cha Real Smooth arrives on Apple TV Plus on June 17 – it’s official. The Apple streaming service announced it just a few hours ago, simultaneously publishing the full trailer of the film as usual, which you can see a little further down in the article. The trailer lasts exactly three minutes; the film tells the story of:

Fresh out of college and with no clear goal for the future, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck at his family’s home in New Jersey. But one quality stands out on his non-existent resume: he is a true expert at getting a party off the ground, which gives him the perfect job as a motivational dancer at the bar and bat mitzvah of his younger brother’s classmates. When he befriends a local mom, Domino, and daughter Lola, Andrew finally discovers the future he longs for. Even if it might not be his. Cooper Raiff is screenwriter, director and protagonist alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and young promises Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this unconventional love story that overflows with emotion.

The film is written, directed and starring Cooper Raiffup-and-coming Hollywood personality who got noticed for Shithouse in 2020. Dakota Johnson (best known for the “50 Shades” film series) plays Domino and is also a producer, while rookie Vanessa Burghardt plays Lola. Also starring are Leslie Mann (The Teaser, 40-year-old virgin) and Brad Garrett (Everyone Loves Raymond, ‘Til Death – For a lifetime) and play Andrew’s parents.