CES 2023: Samsung launches the Odyssey Neo G9, giant curved PC screens of 57 and 49 inches

Samsung has just unveiled two new screens for PC, with mini-LED and OLED panels. These have the particularity of offering a very large format, since they measure 57 and 59 inches.

As the annual CES 2023 show gets underway, Samsung has already started presenting some of its new products for this new year, including, for example, a customizable refrigerator with a giant 32-inch screen, or a new type of flexible and extendable screen.

The Korean manufacturer has also just unveiled two new monitors, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9. The latter use quantum mini-LED and OLED display technologies respectively. but they stand out above all thanks to their gigantic size.

Samsung’s two new screens are huge

First of all, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 measures no less than 57 inches diagonally, which makes it one of the largest screens on the market. It offers 1000R curvature, 7680 x 2160 pixel resolution and a 32:9 display ratio. It also has the distinction of being equipped with a DisplayPort 2.1 connection, a first in the industry. The latter allows it to transfer data about twice as fast as the DisplayPort 1.4 used previously. The screen is obviously designed for gaming, since it supports 240Hz refresh rate.

For its part, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a little smaller with its 49 inches, and is also a bit less curved (1800R).

It is equipped with a QHD OLED panel (5,120 x 1,440 pixels) with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to its OLED panel, it offers a response rate of only 0.1 ms with a frequency of 240 Hz.

We also find adaptive synchronization and AMD FreeSync Premium to minimize image tearing. In terms of ports, you’ll find a Mini-DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C, the latter offering up to 65W of charging power. Both monitors include the Samsung Gaming Hub with access to cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

In addition to these two screens designed for gamers, Samsung also announced its first 5K monitor, which is aimed at creatives. The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880a 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR 600 support. Added to that is a matte display, detachable 4K camera and HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C ports.