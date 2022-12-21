CES 2023: Lenovo anticipates launches of ThinkPad, IdeaPad lines and more

Lenovo did not wait for the period of CES 2023 to arrive and has already anticipated the news in a series of lines. Among the releases are notebooks for different types of use, monitors and tablets. Lines such as ThinkPad, IdeaPad, IdeaCentre and Tab were contemplated with new products. TechSmart followed the brand’s announcements for the next year and details them below.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1

ThinkVision Mini LED P27pc-30 and P32pz-30

ThinkVision VoIP T27hv-30, T24mv-30 and T24v-30

The ThinkVision VoIP line focuses on virtual meetings and video conferences. The new T27hv-30, T24mv-30 and T24v-30 monitors have 27- or 23.8-inch screens, respectively, in addition to a 5 MP camera with independent IR and RGB lens. The equipment has two 5W speakers and two microphones with noise cancellation included. They deliver a Microsoft Teams button, to open the application more quickly, and a hook on the side to position headphones.

ThinkVision P32p-30 and P49w-30

The ThinkVision P32p-30 and P49w-30 monitors are professional-grade focused with Eyesafe Certified 2.0. The first is 31.5 inches and 4K resolution, in IPS LCD material. It supports ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack, has an RJ45 port with built-in security features and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for data transfer and charging. In turn, the second model consists of a 49-inch ultrawide monitor, with IPS Black technology, for a contrast aspect of 2,000:1. This model has up to 13 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 with up to 100W of power, in addition to a 15W front USB-C. To top it all off, there are dual 5W speakers.

Lenovo L27i-40 and L24m-40

These monitors are more modest options for home use. Both have 85% recycled PCC plastic construction on both the stand and back. The L27i-30 stands out for its metal structure, with an IPS screen that has 99% of the sRGB color gamut, accompanied by two 3W speakers. The L24m-40, on the other hand, is aimed at those who study or work, as it has a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS LCD display, with low blue light emission technology. It also provides 99% sRGB color gamut and two 3W speakers.

IdeaPad Pro 5/5i

The IdeaPad Pro 5i and Pro 5 Gen 8 have been made official as the everyday performance laptops. They are available in two screen sizes, 14 or 16 inches, with Arctic Gray and Frost Blue colors as options. They come equipped with the latest generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, in addition to an NVIDIA GeForce GPU and a QHD+ panel with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The native operating system consists of Windows 11. The pair are Eyesafe Certified for low blue light emission and provide hours of battery life on a 15 minute charge. The touchpad is 25% larger than the previous generation, while there’s an additional SSD slot on the larger model to expand storage. They have an FHD IR camera with a ToF sensor, as well as USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

IdeaPad Slim 5/5i

The IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 are hybrid learning and everyday work machines. The 16-inch version has 2.5K resolution, while the 14-inch has the Full HD OLED panel. Both contain 90% AAR and 100% DCI-P3 color, plus up to 400 nits of brightness in the smaller variant. These notebooks feature the latest generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, accompanied by two USB-C ports and a larger touchpad – to increase user productivity.

IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is the new laptop powered by Lenovo’s Chrome OS. It has a slightly larger screen than the previous generation and features a 2-in-1 layout, to be used as a notebook or tablet. The 12-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, plus an ergonomic hinge that tilts the keyboard 15 degrees to improve typing comfort while working or studying. The manufacturer put the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission on it, not counting the battery with autonomy for up to 12 hours of duration. The camera has a choice of HD or FHD resolution, with a physical security lock. The processor comes from Intel’s N series, while the two front speakers are enhanced by Waves’ MaxxAudio. Rounding it out is Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for greater speed, coverage and stability.

IdeaCentre Mini

The IdeaCentre Mini is the brand’s mini-PC, with a design to combine modernity and practicality at the same time. There is an integrated power supply unit and it has a chassis that can be easily opened to access the cooling system and memory chip – for easy upgrade and maintenance. Its technical specifications contain the latest generation Intel Core processor, two DDR4 memory chips and SSD storage of up to 1 TB. In terms of connectivity, the highlights are Wi-Fi 6 and the USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo Tab M9

The Lenovo Tab M9 is a tablet designed for a satisfying multimedia experience, with its 9-inch HD screen. On the sound front are Dolby Atmos spatial audio and dual stereo speakers. It has a thickness of 7.99 mm and weighs around 344 grams. The main configurations include a MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core mobile platform, accompanied by a battery with up to 13 hours of duration and a storage of 128 GB. There is also Android 12 as the native operating system. Tab M9 has Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and optimized GPS function. In addition, there is an immersive reading mode, which simulates the color of real book pages, to soften the tone when viewing. It is also TÜV Rheinland certified for eye protection.

Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock

Lastly is the Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock. It consists of a connectivity hub to give users greater versatility and productivity. Via a cable, the docking station provides fast data transfer, dual 4K displays and secure port expansion.

Prices and availability