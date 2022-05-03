Certified SMS: what it is, how it works and when to use it

As we have already seen in our Mobile Marketing Observatorythe SMS they are enjoying a second life and their use has returned to be present in our lives, especially in the business world.

If we recently talked about its functions to remember appointments, this time we will explain how the text message can be used to make communications with legal validityfrom signing an employment contract, to certifying high or low services.

For this reason, we are going to explain it in depth throughout this article. how the certified SMS works.

What is certified SMS?

The certified SMS It is a type of text message suitable for sending reliable or legally valid notifications. Compared to other systems such as burofax or registered letter, it offers faster and cheaper communication, but with the same legal validity.

This type of SMS helps organizations to have a reliable proof that shows the date of sending and delivery, sender, receiver and content of the message. The use of certified text messages is therefore one of the most effective among business SMS sending solutions.

Advantages of certified SMS

The main benefits of using certified SMS for companies are the following:

Cost reduction : It is a much cheaper system, which generates up to 90% savings, compared to traditional notifications.

: It is a much cheaper system, which generates up to 90% savings, compared to traditional notifications. Time saving : allows you to send as many certified SMS as you want. You will be able to contact all the recipients you need instantly, in addition to scheduling your shipments.

: allows you to send as many certified SMS as you want. You will be able to contact all the recipients you need instantly, in addition to scheduling your shipments. Immediate receipt: As soon as you send, you will get an SMS notification receipt that you can download.

When to use certified SMS?

Certified SMS can be used, mainly, to send any type of legal notification that refers to:

Reliable communications for the claim of non-payments, debts, collection of receipts, etc.

Inform about changes in the conditions or rates to clients.

Certify contracts, high or low services.

Manage collections.

These messages can be sent to meet the needs of companies in different sectors. For example, insurance companies often use them to notify the cancellation of a policy, report changes in its conditions or claim fees.

In the case of public administration, among its most common uses are announcing the announcement of a public employment offer, notifying fines or admitting tenders. Businesses, for their part, often use them to notify a user’s data or claim non-payments and debts. Increasingly, they are also being used to sign employment contracts or renew contractual agreements with employees, especially in teleworking environments or when the selection process is carried out remotely.

How do certified SMS work?

Certified SMS constitute documentary proof of the existence of a communication, its content and the date and time of sending. Through traces and acknowledgments of receipt from the communication operators involved, the service records the content of the message, the date of sending, and the date and time of receipt by the recipient.

Security is guaranteed, since the text message is signed electronically by the operator in charge of making the delivery and is validated by means of a digital signature made by a certifying entity that prohibits making any type of modification.

Keep in mind that each message sent is accompanied by a legally valid certificate that you can download and store for as long as you need it.

When to use certified SMS?

Certified SMS can be used, mainly, to send any type of legal notification that refers to:

Reliable communications for the claim of non-payments, debts, collection of receipts, etc.

Inform about changes in the conditions or rates to clients.

Certify contracts, high or low services.

Manage collections.

These messages can be sent to meet the needs of companies in different sectors. For example, insurance companies often use them to notify the cancellation of a policy, report changes in its conditions or claim fees.

In the case of public administration, among its most common uses are announcing the announcement of a public employment offer, notifying fines or admitting tenders. Businesses, for their part, often use them to confirm a purchase, notify a user’s data or claim non-payments and debts. Increasingly, they are also being used to sign employment contracts or renew contractual agreements with employees, especially in teleworking environments or when the selection process is carried out remotely.