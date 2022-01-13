Cerberus’ bet on German banking ends early

Cerberus Capital Management leaves Germany with its tail between its legs. The US investor of private equity It dumped about two-fifths of its stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank late Monday, with a loss of about 20%. The low profitability of this four-year investment highlights the difficulty of forcing change in the large banks, as well as the limits of the group’s own strategy.

Led by co-CEOs Stephen Feinberg and Frank Bruno, Cerberus took over the stakes in 2017. Buying minority investments in publicly traded banks seemed like an odd move for a group of private equity, but the operation had a certain logic. Deutsche and Commerz were trading at markdown valuations of 50% and 40% of the respective tangible book value at the beginning of that year. A possible rise in interest rates looked like it was going to raise credit spreads. And the prospect of a merger between the two offered tantalizing cost synergies.

However, monetary policy is now looser than in 2017, and the overbanked German economy is just as difficult for lenders. The merger was ruled out as too complex, and the rescue plans of both companies separately have been laborious. They are now trading at roughly the same multiple of tangible book value as in early 2017.

Cerberus had a hard time making his mark on either bank. With a 5% stake in Commerz, and a 3% stake in Deutsche, the US investor had little ability to shake management or direct strategy. A consulting deal with Deutsche focused primarily on limited areas such as liquidity management, according to a source familiar with the bank’s operations.

While Cerberus got the management change it was seeking at Commerz, 15% of the government in the capital seemed to have influence. The position of president fell to Hans-Jörg Vetter, despite the fact that Cerberus had questioned his qualification.

The moment

The time of departure also seems strange. It’s true that Deutsche and Commerz shares have risen lately, which has allowed Cerberus to limit its losses. But the market is still not giving credit to either of them for their reversals. Deutsche, for example, is targeting a return of 8% on tangible equity this year, justifying a valuation closer to 80% of tangible book value instead of the current 50%.

Perhaps Feinberg and Bruno doubt these goals. Another possibility is that they will have to return the money to their own investors: it will soon be five years since they made the disbursements, close to the typical investment period of a fund of private equity. In any case, it seems like a premature end to a hellish investment.