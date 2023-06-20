Century-old fruit shop that has an apple as its logo is sued by Apple

- Advertisement -

A apple sued a fruit shop called fruit union suisse, which has been running for 111 years in Switzerland, by using an apple logo. It is noteworthy that the brand is very different from the iPhone company. The information was disclosed by Wired magazine. The fruit shop’s logo consists of a red apple with a white cross on one side, elements that refer to the Swiss flag. A company centennial questions the process as its brand differs well from Apple’s bitten apple.

In an interview with wired, the director of fruit union suisseJimmy Mariéthoz, said that any visual representation of a fruit can be something of an action and stated that Apple is not trying to protect the bitten apple, but something much broader. "Their (Apple) goal here is to really own the rights to a real apple, which for us is really almost universal… It should be free for everyone to use. Theoretically, we could be entering very slippery territory every time we advertise with an apple," commented Mariéthoz.




