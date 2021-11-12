Central Europe serves as a test of control for monetary policy

Central banks in emerging Europe serve as a control group in a global monetary policy experiment. The Czech, Polish and Hungarian central banks have started to raise their interest rates, the first two aggressively. Their conventional response to high inflation contrasts with that of their counterparts in major economies, who preach patience and wait for the right moment. Within a year it should be clear which method works best.

On November 4, the Czech central bank raised its benchmark rate 125 basis points to 2.75%, the biggest rise in nearly a quarter of a century. And the Polish central bank decided its biggest hike in two decades last week, when it raised the reference rate 75 basis points to 1.25%. His Hungarian counterpart raised his rates in October by just 15 basis points to 1.8%, but made it clear that he would once again tighten his monetary policy.

All three are targeting inflation, albeit at different levels. Like the president of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, they face the pressure of very high prices. Inflation stands at 4.9% in the Czech Republic, 6.8% in Poland and 5.5% in Hungary. These are higher levels than in the euro zone or Great Britain, but interest rates in emerging countries were already well above those of more developed countries even before the monetary tightening began. It is true that wage pressures are most acute in Central Europe. The Czech government approved a 6.6% increase in the minimum interprofessional wage on Friday. And the Hungarian government agreed last week that the minimum wage and remuneration for skilled workers would increase by almost a fifth in election year 2022. To this must be added the large amount of fiscal aid from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The labor shortage is also palpable in the United States and Great Britain. However, Powell and Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey are putting off rate hikes, hoping that high inflation will not translate into a permanent rise in household price expectations or wage demands. . Supply shocks that drive inflation in developed economies and emerging Europe are also limiting growth. The rate hikes in the latter will be an additional burden. You will not have to wait a year to find out which of the two approaches to monetary policy, the conventional or the experimental, achieves better results.