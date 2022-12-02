Central Bank changes rules on transaction limits with Pix

At rules about value limits for transactions carried out through Pix were updated by the Central Bank (BC) on this Thursday (1st). That mechanism FromThe instant transaction system had its functionality simplified. According to the BC, the purpose of these changes is to improve the user experience, “maintaining the level of security”. THENow, banks are no longer obliged to impose an amount limit per transaction, but only per period of time.





​The rules for customers to request limit changes have not changed. Therefore, if a limit reduction is requested, the bank must reduce it immediately. But if the request is to increase the amount, it must be authorized between 24h and 48h. - Advertisement - already for people legal, the parameters for defining transaction limits are left to the discretion of the banks. The basis for determining the amounts becomes the limit that the same customer has on the TED, and no longer on the debit card.