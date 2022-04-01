Latest newsIreland

Centra issue urgent recall of popular fish after raw product ‘mislabelled’

By: Brian Adam

An urgent recall alert has been issued to Centra customers after one of their popular fish products was “mislabelled”.

The convenience shop chain’s own brand Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon “incorrectly contains raw salmon darnes”, despite being labelled as “ready to eat”.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland warned that affected products are not labelled with cooking instructions.

They said in a recall notice posted on Thursday: “Centra is recalling the above batch of Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon as it was mislabelled and incorrectly contains raw salmon darnes.

“The affected batch is not labelled with cooking instructions. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.”



Centra’s Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon is being recalled

The affected batch weights 200g and is priced at €4.50.

