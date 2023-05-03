Celular completes 50 years since launch and gains interactive exhibition in Rio de Janeiro

As of May 23, it will be possible to follow the entire trajectory since the launch of the first cell phone in 1973, a year that marked the telephone industry with the arrival of a device that revolutionized world communication under the responsibility of the American engineer Martin Cooper, who created the first mobile phone device.

According to information from Araucária Agencia Digital, those interested in knowing this story can visit the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio de Janeiro, where they will have an immersive experience with audiovisual resources, alphanumeric totems, panels and games with curiosities and information about the device developed by Motorola five decades ago.