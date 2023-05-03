Celular completes 50 years since launch and gains interactive exhibition in Rio de Janeiro

As of May 23, it will be possible to follow the entire trajectory since the launch of the first cell phone in 1973, a year that marked the telephone industry with the arrival of a device that revolutionized world communication under the responsibility of the American engineer Martin Cooper, who created the first mobile phone device.
According to information from Araucária Agencia Digital, those interested in knowing this story can visit the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio de Janeiro, where they will have an immersive experience with audiovisual resources, alphanumeric totems, panels and games with curiosities and information about the device developed by Motorola five decades ago.
“We want to show curiosities and the social and economic impacts for the advancement of society, in a very broad, reflective and interactive way”, emphasizes Miguel Colker, director of Araucária Agência Cultural, founder and creator of the exhibition, which had the partnership of the scenographer Rodrigo Franco, from Ostra Studio.
Cellular Exhibition 50 runs through six sections: Black Hole, Mobility and Freedom, Popularization and Individualization, Multiplicity, Excess and Labyrinth of Possibilities. In each one, the public will immerse themselves in experiences that marked the generations of cell phones and their respective impacts, with a final invitation to reflect on what is yet to come.
According to the organizer of the event, participants will be able to see an original prototype of the DynaTAC 8000x, a relic provided by Dyna LLC, the inventor and “father” of the cell phone, Martin Cooper.
Do you intend to visit the Cellular Exhibition 50, in Rio? Tell us, comment!