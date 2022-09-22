Cellular market closes second quarter of 2022 up 3.1%, reveals IDC Brasil

Data released by IDC Europe show that the mobile phone grew 3.1% in the second quarter of 2022, during which 11.3 million handsets were soldabout 345 thousand more than in the same period of the previous year, corresponding to a revenue of R$ 17 billion between April and June this year. According to the institute, the billionaire revenue obtained in the 2nd quarter represents a growth of 14.1% compared to 2021. This result contributed to the closing of the first half of 2022 with an income of R$ 36.7 billion, an increase of 16.8% compared to the first six months of 2021, showing that the segment is on the rise.

These numbers were revealed by the survey “IDC Europe Mobile Phone Tracker Q2/2022”, a study that also showed that entry-level cell phones were equivalent to 11,379,327 units sold between April and June 2022, with 10,873,792 smartphones and 505,535 feature phones, 4% more and 12.9% less than in the 2nd quarter of 2021, respectively. - Advertisement - Considering the market data, it appears that products in the price range between R$1,500 and R$1,799 were the most sold, representing 32% of the total smartphone sales volume. In parallel with this information, the gray market dropped 47% compared to the same period last year, and 30% compared to the 1st quarter of this year.

Also according to IDC , the average price of cell phones sold in the country in the 1st quarter was R$ 1,878, meaning a drop of 11% compared to 2021. “Last year was relatively stable. The second quarter was up 14%, but that was expected, given the poor performance of the same quarter of 2020″, says Sakis. According to him, the main change in the general scenario in 2021 was the LG’s exit from the market, which opened the way for other manufacturers to compete for consumers of this brand.”, says IDC.

