Cell phone market registers worst performance in 9 years and shrinks 14% in Latin America

The global cell phone industry had one of the worst performances of the last decade in the last year, and speaking of isolated regions, the Latin American market also suffered. A Counterpoint released this Monday (27) a report that shows data referring to the economic index of the segment in the last quarter of 2022. The analysis company points out that the Latin American cell phone market presented its worst performance in the 4th quarter of the last nine years. The last period registered a drop of 14.2% in retail shipmentsindicating a shrinkage in demand for new products in the category and excess inventory remaining from the 3rd quarter of last year.

Tina Lu, analyst and consultant at Counterpoint, explains that one of the factors responsible for the drop in sales is the conservative strategy of cell phone manufacturers, who predicted a more timid demand for new products during the end of the year. In addition, between November and December, the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place. This sporting event is marked by an increase in television sales, causing consumers to postpone the purchase of new smartphones.

Cell phone shipments in Latin America decreased by 5.5% between 2021 and 2022. According to Lu, this effect was due to high inflation, political instability in the region and the weakening of local currencies, making cell phone prices less attractive. On the other hand, operators are making efforts to increase the popularity of 5G compatible handsets. Cell phones with the new generation of the mobile network recorded market share of just 17% in Latin America.

Samsung is the absolute leader in Latin America

While the global market is dominated by Samsung and Apple, the scenario remains different in Latin American countries. The South Korean manufacturer is absolute leader in the region with 41.6% market share in the 4th quarter of 2022 due to its strong presence in all segments: entry-level, mid-range and top-of-the-line cell phones. Motorola is several percentage points behind Samsung, but is second in the Latin American market. It stands out in the mid-range and premium cell phone market, such that it conquers the majority of its public in Europe, Mexico and Argentina. Completing the podium, Xiaomi is in 3rd place with a loss of market share in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Apple is the 4th largest manufacturer in Latin America, and according to Counterpoint, one of the cell phones that maintains its position in the ranking is the iPhone 11, launched in 2019. This model dominated searches during Black Friday 2022. Currently, the price range charged by the former top of the line of big tech is below R $3k. Completing the top 5 in Latin America, OPPO is present, recording good growth in Mexico. The Chinese giant has finally landed in Europe, but has a timid portfolio with only two cell phones available in the country: Reno 7 and A77. The prices practiced, on the other hand, still do not call public attention.

