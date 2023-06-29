Cell phone “like new” and like-new: what’s the difference?

- Advertisement -

Brands like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc. offer customers a wide range of smartphones with options for all profiles and pockets, including entry-level, mid-range and top-of-the-line devices. When sealed they are sold as new, but there are still two more classifications that can be found in national retail: semi-new and “as new”. These models are interesting options for people who want to invest in a new phone, but don’t want to shell out a lot for a still-sealed device. Despite the price discount benefit, it is necessary to pay attention to the differences in order to avoid “pranks” in advertisements that list products as new or semi-new. According to data from a survey by IDC Brasil, the sale of used cell phones corresponded to 7.6% of the total in 2020, and could reach 16% of all units sold by 2024. This forecast lights a warning sign that must be considered by anyone who intends to invest in a second-hand smartphone, especially in terms of condition. - Advertisement - After all, what changes in each of these definitions? O AllCellular explains this to you!

As you can imagine, not all people have the same level of care and zeal with their smartphones, with some classifications used by sellers to indicate the state of the device, so the consumer has a brief idea of ​​what to expect when he receives the package in his residence. In summary, used cell phones are those that came out of the box and passed through someone's hands before being purchased by someone else. This definition is also applied to several other products besides electronics, but it is generic and does not provide much detail about the actual condition of the item being sold.

Cell phones “like new”

You probably know "like new" cell phones by other names: refurbished or refurbished. Although there is a variation on the term, the meaning is the same: these products had some components replaced to ensure performance consistent with its category, whether entry-level, intermediate or flagship. Hardware replacement may include battery and screen, components that are assembled following the factory pattern, giving these devices extra survival. This exchange usually extends the warranty by a few months, something that does not happen with used models sold more than 12 months after the date of issue of the Invoice.

“New” Cell Phones

Unlike “like new” cell phones, the used ones did not receive exchange of parts and may be out of the original warranty factory, that is, in case of problems it is necessary to resort to a technical assistance paying on account. Smartphones in this category are usually in good condition and may show signs of use. Among the most commonly used marks are small scratches on the cover or display without interfering with usability. In some cases it is possible to find them with a guarantee in specialized stores, however, it is rare.

Is it worth investing in these models?

It depends. Each individual knows what he is looking for in a cell phone and the price he is willing to pay for it. While some prefer sealed smartphones that cost more than R$ 5 thousand, others value the cost-effectiveness and buy used versions of these same models, so there is no "cake recipe" and the answer is strictly personal. However, TechSmart can give you some tips to help with this difficult decision: Consider the price difference between new and used;

If possible, choose advertisements that show all the details of the device (photos in dark or low-light environments tend to hide aesthetic defects);

If you are going to buy a used cell phone, remember to test the functionality of features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, charger, speakers, volume and on/off buttons, cameras (rear and front), flash, NFC, etc.