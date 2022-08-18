Cell phone is the device most used by children and adolescents to access the Internet, says survey

Published this week by Cetic.br, the new edition of the ICT Kids Online Europe survey shows indicators referring to the use of the internet and mobile s by Europeian and in the last year. This survey has been carried out since 2012 and since then has pointed out the penetration of technology in this target audience. Although it was released this month, the survey is based on data collected in October 2021 through interviews with 2,600 people aged between 9 and 17 years. As the numbers show, 93% of the children and adolescents approached use the Internet on a daily basis with their smartphone, corresponding to 53% of es.

In parallel with this, the survey also asked respondents about the apps and social networks most used by them on different devices. In this scenario, WhatsApp proved to be quite popular, being accessed by 80% of the people interviewed by the institute, a result that shows an increase of 10% compared to 2018. In second place is Instagram, a platform that also belongs to Meta (formerly Facebook), being used by 62% of young people, with growth of 17 percentage points. In addition to these applications, TIC Kids Online also asked participants about TikTok and, surprisingly, the video social network turned out to be used by 58% of respondents.