Cell Broadcast: Network operators ready for new warning system

On the nationwide warning day on December 8th, the Cell broadcast warning system is to be tested across the board for the first time. The network operators are now ready to go.

 

The new Cell Broadcast disaster warning system is beginning to take shape. Deutsche Telekom announced on Wednesday that it was ready for testing. The company was referring to the nationwide warning day planned for December 8th. Then, for the first time, these warning messages will be sent to tens of millions of mobile phones. Based on the experience gained from this test, regular operation is scheduled to begin next year. When asked, Vodafone and Telefónica (O2) also said that they were ready to go.

With the system, messages like radio signals are sent to all compatible devices that are registered in a cell – hence the name “cell broadcast”. In contrast to other warning systems such as Nina or Katwarn, no app needs to be installed in order to be alerted. The reason for the introduction of cell broadcast in Germany was the severe storm in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate in July 2021, which resulted in numerous deaths. Cell broadcast is already in use in other EU countries.

A Vodafone spokesman said his company saw it as a useful addition to existing broadcast warning systems and warning apps. “With cell broadcast, the population in the respective regions can be warned quickly and specifically by text message on their cell phones.”

 

