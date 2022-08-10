Cell Broadcast: “DE-Alert” now also for older cell phones

The Federal Network Agency supplements the specifications for the DE- warning system in order to be able to warn on as many mobile as possible. That means more delays.

After much criticism, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) revised the technical specifications for the planned mobile alarm system using cell . Among other things, she wants to ensure that as many mobile phones as possible, including ones, can receive the warning messages. The regulatory authority has published an amended version of the technical guideline for the system known as “DE-Alert” in this country.

In February, the Federal Network Agency presented the first version of the Technical Guideline, which contains implementation specifications for the network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefónica and 1&1. In it, the authority defines a four-digit message identifier (ID) with which different message types are to be identified depending on the type, scope and language of an alarm.

Older cell phones remain silent

The crux: the vast majority of older mobile phones cannot process four-digit IDs. DE-Alert would definitely not have arrived on older devices from Nokia or Ericsson, which can only process three-digit message IDs. iPhones would only support the DE-Alert system with the release of iOS 16, which is expected for autumn 2022, and only on eighth-generation devices. Smartphones with operating systems up to Android 10 also do not offer a simple setting option for cell broadcast warnings. With four-digit IDs, they would at least have had to be configured manually, which was laborious.

Experts from AG Kritis, for example, therefore called for the DE-Alert guideline to be expanded to include a message type with a three-digit message identifier in order to establish downward compatibility with older mobile phones. The BNetzA is now complying: Point 8.32 of the draft now states: Urgent warning messages in German at level 1 (“high”) should also be implemented in cell broadcast messages with the three-digit message ID 919 and sent out in addition (in parallel). This serves the purpose of “reaching a larger number of mobile devices”.

According to the directive, DE-Alert is the German implementation of the “European Public Warning System” (EU-Alert), which is described in the specification ETSI TS 102 900. In view of the change, the Federal Network Agency speaks of a slight deviation from the international requirements. In the Netherlands and Lithuania, for example, the EU alert system is already being implemented in this way.

According to the Federal Network Agency, industry associations, the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), the representatives of the emergency response authorities and the offices of civil and disaster control designated by it, and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) can now apply until September 9th comment on the plan for version 1.1 of the policy.

More delay

However, this also delays the introduction of the warning system. The Federal Network Agency is committed to “ensuring that the cell broadcast-based warning channel DE-Alert is reliably operational by February 2023 at the latest,” explained its President Klaus Müller. It remains unclear whether or in what form the new channel can be tested for the first time on the nationwide warning day 2022 on December 8th. The interior ministers of the federal and state governments had already postponed this by three months after the joint day of action had been canceled in 2021 due to non-functional technology.

With cell broadcast – as with SMS – the signaling channels of the mobile network are used to transmit messages. However, individual addressing is not necessary. Warning messages are sent by the antenna like a radio signal to all devices logged into the radio cell and received by them if the technical requirements are met. The interfaces should actually be in place by the end of June.



(vbr)

