Celebrities pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor’s ‘beautiful boy’

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for singer Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane who was found dead, two days after he was reported missing.

The 17-year-old was the third child of Sinead O’Connor and the son of trad musician Donal Lunny.

Sinead took to Twitter in the early hours of yesterday to announce that the “light of my life decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.

Since then social media has since been flooded with messages of support for Sinead and her family.

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, a lifelong friend of Sinead, posted a tribute online saying he was a “beautiful boy”.

He wrote: “Sinead you have always been there for me and for so many people, in this world you have been a comfort and you have been a soul who is not afraid to feel the pain of the suffering and you have always tried to heal and help.

“I pray and Victoria prays that you can be comforted now and find strength and healing and peace in your own sorrow and loss, he was a beautiful boy and I loved him, and I pray he can be at peace and also be able to stay connected with you.”

MacGowan’s former bandmate Cait O’Riordan wrote: “I’m so sorry Sinead.”

TV presenter Muireann O’Connell tweeted “I am so terribly sorry for your tragic loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

Actor Alec Baldwin tweeted: “My God, I’m so sorry”. Lead singer of the Waterboys Mike Scott tweeted: “Condolences to Sinead O’Connor and Donal Lunny, parents of 17-year-old Shane who it has been announced today has died.”

Imelda May tweeted saying: “May he rest in peace and rise with love. I send my love to you Sinead O’Connor and Donal Lunny on the loss of your beloved son.”

Shane, who looked very similar to his mother, was last seen in Tallaght in West Dublin on Friday and an appeal had been made by his mum and the gardai.

But in a tweet yesterday, Sinead wrote “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The 55-year-old later posted a Bob Marley song Ride Natty Ride– one of Sinead’s favourite musicians – alongside a stunning photo of son on Twitter.

She said: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Gardai had appealed for help in tracing Shane earlier, after he went missing from Newbridge in Co Kildare and was later seen in Tallaght in South Dublin.

Sinead had tweeted her son had been in Tallaght hospital and gardai posted images of him in a missing person’s appeal.

In a statement, gardai said they were concerned for his welfare and appealed to the public to contact them if they had any information on his whereabouts.

Sinead took to Twitter and pleaded with her son to contact her. She wrote: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

“This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety”.

However, yesterday morning gardai confirmed the search had ended.

They said: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Sinead had lived on the seafront of Bray for years, only putting her house in the market in May last year and has since moved to a rural area. Last year she tweeted about Shane’s father Donal Lunny, saying “I am very fond of him. And vastly admire his Beatles-esque effect on Irish traditional music. He is also a lovely, kind father to our son.”

She also paid tribute to him after the publication of her book Rememberings and thanked him for producing her Sean Nos Nua album saying it was “A beautiful set of legacies for our beautiful son”.

Sinead, who was married four times, has three other children including Jake, 33, who is the son of Sinead’s ex musician husband John Reynolds.

Her daughter Roisin is 25 and her father is Irish journalist John Waters, while her youngest son Yeshua, 15, was born during her time with Frank Bonadio. Representatives of Ms O’Connor said: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” Sinead posted last night: “I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. In another tweet, she said she was “going to take private time now to grieve my son”. Gardai confirmed last night last night they were preparing a file for the coroner on the death.

In February last year Sinead asked her Twitter followers to pray for Shane following what she described as a “hideous day from hell”.

She tweeted: “Any spare prayers out there, pls stick one in for my son, Shane. The very light of my life. Hideous day from hell.”

Shane went missing from his Dublin home in 2019 when he was 14 years old.

In 2019, the singer known by her Muslim name Shuhada Sadaqat said using social media during her mental health crisis saved her life.

Pieta House has a 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247 or text to 51444. SoSad in Drogheda has a 24-hour helpline 041 9848754 https://sosadireland.ie. Samaritans can be called on 116123 or www.samaritans.org/ireland/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/

