CD Projekt Red wants The Witcher 4 to start a new saga with several games

In March, the company revealed that the next game in the series would a new saga, confirming its pre-production.

CD Red has confirmed that it plans to release more than one game as part of the next chapter in The Witcher franchise.

When asked for more details during a meeting with CD Projetk RED investors, CEO Adam Kiciński said the company plans to release more than one game in The Witcher franchise.

We have a game planned. The first saga was made up of three , so we are thinking of more than one game, but at the moment, we have the first title of the second The Witcher saga in pre-production.”

Previously, the company confirmed that the open-world RPG will use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, abandoning the proprietary REDengine graphics engine, present in the other games in the The Witcher franchise and Cyberpunk 2077.

At the same meeting, Kiciński also confirmed that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is close to being released and will arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2022. In April, the versions had been postponed indefinitely.

CD Projekt Red revealed in April that The Witcher franchise has sold over 65 million units. Of that total, 40 million were from the latest game, making the studio famous and acclaimed. However, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in a deplorable technical state tarnished the company’s image.