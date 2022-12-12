CCleaner for Windows 11, now with redundant file detection

CCleaner is one of the best-known options in the Windows world to keep the computer clean, being able to eliminate redundant files, reduce the size of the registry and perform general cleaning when we have not been careful with what we install for a long time.

Now they announce a new version to better compete with Microsoft’s own solution.

Now CCleaner has new functions that help detect and eliminate redundant files, files that are generated with the new versions of Windows 11.

Every time we install a Windows 11 update, new features, new widgets, changes to Windows Explorer and so on arrive, but all of these produce temporary files, registry data and other junk files, files that consume space and can cause problems. in the medium and long term.

The objective of the new version of CCleaner is to solve these redundant file problems, thus improving the performance and security of our computer.

Among the content it cleans is:

– Cached files left behind by Windows 11 Widgets, as well as registry data, temporary JavaScript files, and images.

– Cache and temporary files of Microsoft Teams.

– Cache of the new version of Skype.

– Cache and temporary Microsoft News.

– Registry files of the famous Windows Defender.

– OneDrive cache files.

– Outdated Windows search data in explorer, as well as log files and file shortcuts.

– Temporary Family Safety.

It also works with third-party apps like AnyDesk, RealPlayer, and Slack.

You can get the new CCleaner at ccleaner.com.