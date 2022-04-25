Category Hub or how Netflix wants you to find content

After knowing the loss of subscribers of Netflix in the last quarter (and the forecasts for the following ones are not the best possible), it is clear that the streaming video platform has to make a move. And, one of the things that has been known is that there is a new function to ensure that its users always find something to see and like it. We are talking about what has been called Category Hub.

For some time now, the service has been taking steps so that those who have an account do not end up passing content after content without knowing what to see. Some of the movements are more successful than others, and among the positives are the lists where you see the 10 most watched movies or series in different countries -what is not so useful is the Play something, which is not exactly the most reliable thing that exists-. The fact is that this new addition adds to what we have discussed.

What is Netflix Category Hub

This new attempt to make life easier for users, and which is being rolled out first on Netflix Smart TV clients, shows a total of up to 70 categories (this depends on each region) and in a drop-down list appear in the first three places those that belong to the ones we use most regularly. Then, the rest are shown in a logical order for each user because this is customized depending on tastes.

This makes it clear that the new function of double thumbs up, to indicate the contents that are seen are not only liked -but that they are one step further-, it is important to take it into account so that the operation of Category Hub is as efficient as possible. . Is to see if this is something that users will use constantly, but at least it is an attempt to improve things. And this is always positive.

Netflix

Is this enough to change things?

Well, clearly not, so it is to be expected that the platform will make more movements… and that these will be in the short term. To begin with, it would not be a bad idea to proceed to some purchase to compete with the movements carried out by Prime Video and HBO Max (which add MGM and Warner, respectively, to their content). Otherwise, it is clear that the Netflix catalog, at least in number, will not be able to compete, and this is a real problem.

In addition, it would not be a bad idea to rethink the way of acting with the franchises that Netflix has, where in many cases the news is separated excessively in time. Additionally, getting some that are impactful like Amazon has done with The Lord of the Rings, is sure to be something that would help. But, the truth is that it will be necessary to see what the company does that should not allow a greater impact on its market value.