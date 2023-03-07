Cat S75, a telephone with satellite communication, beautiful, resistant and elegant

At the Bullit stand at MWC I had the opportunity to see two very interesting devices. On the one hand, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link that we talked about recently, and on the other hand, a rugged mobile with a built-in satellite connection, designed for those looking for a resistant and durable device for their outdoor adventures.

With a robust design and durable materials, the Cat S75 meets the highest military standards for strength and protection, and features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. internal. In addition, its 5,000 mAh battery offers a duration of up to two days of use, and it has 15W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. The Cat S75 also features a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, and satellite connectivity for calls and messages. The device also comes with a 5-year software upgrade guarantee.

Design of the Cat S75

The design of the Cat S75 is clearly robust and resistant, designed for those looking for a mobile capable of withstanding the harshest conditions. It has dimensions of 171 x 80 x 11.9 mm and a weight of 268 grams, which makes it quite a bulky and heavy device compared to other smartphones, but not as much as the rugged ones of a few years ago.

Its 80mm thickness is quite remarkable, which adds to the robust feel of the phone. In addition, it has IP68 and IP69K certifications, which means that it is resistant to water, dust and sand. It has also been subjected to shock and drop resistance tests, being able to withstand drops of up to 1.8 meters onto steel surfaces.



The glass that protects the screen is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which ensures greater resistance to falls and scratches. In addition, the screen has a diagonal of 6.6 inches and a FullHD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. All this translates into a fluid and pleasant viewing experience.

The Cat S75 offers some interesting functionality in terms of button customization. The phone has two physical programmable buttons on the left side of the device, which can be assigned to different functions based on user preferences. For example, they can be set to open specific apps, activate flashlight mode, launch the camera, or start an audio recording. This allows for greater personalization of the user experience and greater efficiency by quickly accessing the most used functions. Plus, the programmable buttons are easy to find and press, even with gloves on, which is especially helpful for those who work in demanding environments or outdoors.





SOS physical button

It has a button at the top that, when pressed for 5 seconds, activates an SOS alert for someone to come looking for us, sending the location immediately.



In a mobile with satellite connectivity, this is essential, since the idea is that anyone feels safe anywhere in the world, as long as they have visibility of the sky, so that there is satellite coverage.

From that same application (called Bullit) I can also send the location at all times in the form of a message.

Car S75 connectivity

First of all, the device is 5G compatible, which allows ultra-fast and stable connectivity on the most advanced mobile networks. In addition, it has an integrated satellite connection that allows you to send and receive messages even in remote areas where there is no mobile or Wi-Fi coverage. That is the real strong point.

Bullitt Satellite Messenger Essentials is included free for the first few months, allowing you to send up to 30 messages directly via satellite. After this period, different service plans can be contracted according to the user’s needs.

The Cat S75 also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity, making it compatible with a wide variety of devices and services.

Cat S75 Software

The CAT S75 comes with the Android 12 operating system pre-installed, although it has been assured that it will receive two full operating system updates, which means that it will also receive Android 13 and 14 in the future. In addition, the phone will have guaranteed security updates for five years.

The manufacturer has added some pre-installed applications to make use of the unique features of the phone, such as the Bullitt Satellite Connect messaging application, which allows you to send messages and make calls via satellite in places where there is no mobile network or Wi-Fi coverage. There is also an underwater photo camera app that allows you to take photos and videos underwater, which is ideal for those who love diving or water activities.

Cat S75 Battery

The CAT S75 comes with a 5000 mAh battery which, according to the manufacturer, lasts for up to two days with normal use. Although it is not the largest battery on the market, its capacity is sufficient for prolonged use in extreme conditions. In addition, it has a 15W Qi wireless charging function, which allows faster and more convenient charging without having to plug in the device. However, it should be noted that its fast charging is limited to a maximum of 15W, which is lower than what some other high-end models offer (it goes without saying if we compare it with the 240W of the new realme gt3).

Its only 6/128 GB version will sell for 629.99 euros, and can be ordered from catphones.com.