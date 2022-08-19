Casual sex helps to overcome love breakups, according to the social network Ashley Madison

Sex without commitment to overcome love

Ending a love relationship is not something that is usually easy for most people, since a feeling similar to that of a duel is awakened. Against this, Ashley Madison, the platform for couples, concluded in a study that having sex could help overcome love breakups.

Since its foundation in 2001, the social network has been dedicated to connecting married people for a secret sexual adventure, without losing the stability of the marriage.

The 84% of users of this app agree that casual, no-strings sex helps them lead a healthier lifestyle full of self-care and self-love, in addition to working as a way to escape the routine.

Similarly, the sexologist and coordinator of the Sexuality and Couple working group of the Official College of Psychology of Catalonia and director of Placer ConSentido, Lara Castro, assures that meeting new people and giving yourself the opportunity to experiment with new partners in bed, could contribute to strengthening security and self-confidence of people.

On the other hand, sex without ties is not going to make the lost partner forget, but it does have therapeutic functions, at least that is what a study carried out by the University of Missouri, headed by the psychologist, Lynne Cooper, assures, since the results showed that of the 170 students who were surveyed and who had recently ended a romantic relationship, 35% had had casual encounters as a way to work off sadness.

According to Ashley Madison, sex helps to overcome the ex-partner (Gettyimages)

But something curious is that Another 25% of those surveyed reported using the sex as a form of revenge towards his former partner With this, the study suggests that in this type of context, the main objective of this type of intimate relationship would be to develop romantic breakups.

Likewise, Ashley Madison conducted another study which, according to the company’s executive director for Latin America, Christoph Kraemer, concluded that “our members’ experiences of going out and meeting various people show a positive impact, such as increased confidence, improvement of sexual life and mood. Members also say that having secondary partners has filled needs that were previously unmet.”

No strings attached sex to overcome love breakups (Shutterstock.com)

You might think that having sex outside of an engagement or very recently after a breakup would lead to feelings of guilt, but the survey results revealed that 68% of women who use Ashley Madison feel no resentment about being with someone other than their primary partner.

