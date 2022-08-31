Casual game apps spend $1 on average to attract more users

games have won over the public by dispensing with the need for a cell phone with advanced specifications to run. Within this theme, Liftoff released this Wednesday (31) the Casual Games Applications Report, to understand the performance of ads in the segment at a global level. Among the trends observed in the world, the document indicates that mobile games already represent more than 60% of the industry, which means an increase in participation within the games market. This mobile-focused sector is 3.3 times larger than home console titles, for example.

Another important point is the average of US$ 1.10 spent to attract new users through ads. This variation up or down will depend on the format and genre of the games in question. The “Lifestyle” ones, with interactive stories and home customization, pay publishers around US$ 1.40 for each user acquired through advertisements in other apps. “Ads are the first point of contact for many mobile users with games, being one of the main growth factors for these applications. So it’s important that creatives are connecting with potential players and engaging their target audience to drive installs.” Sony’s next premium headphones with a renewed design and better autonomy are filtered Renata Altemari Liftoff Leading Director in Latin America - Advertisement - The “Puzzle” style, which involves riddles and even the famous Patience, hovers around US$ 1.12 – this is the leader of the ranking of most attractive to make the user watch until the end, with a 97% completion rate. On the other hand, “Simulation games, such as those that create scenarios and cities, save more and are around US$ 0.91 in installation cost (CPI). “Our data tells us that the mobile gaming industry is on the rise and marketers need to direct their strategy to better appeal to users’ gaming interests.” Jeremy Bondy Liftoff CEO