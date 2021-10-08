Castlevania Advance Collection Review: Three polished GBA games

In the last year we have seen the re-release market expand enormously, with remastered and remake of all kinds: could an “iconic” franchise like Castlevania be missing? Waiting for Konami to decide to propose something new – leaving out the animated series produced by Netflix – we have to “settle” for Castlevania: Advance Collection, a collection of some glorious chapters for Game Boy Advance and the certainly not irresistible Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss for Super Nintendo.

Back to the Future

After almost seven years of absence from the last real episode of the series, Castlevania fans were expecting something more than the umpteenth collection available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for the price of 19.99 euros. There is however one though: Castlevania Advance Collection proposes again some of the most significant episodes of Konami’s vampire saga and, despite the technical and time limitations, the three games developed for the Game Boy Advance are still impressive to play and hard to beat in terms of atmosphere and quality.

The collection prepared by Konami includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow and, very surprised, the aforementioned Vampire’s Kiss. In summary, three chapters that made the history of 2D action and Metroidvania at the beginning of the new millennium and a questionable episode for Super Nintendo produced in the mid-nineties. The “back to the future” operation was entrusted to Konami’s trusted development team: M2. In the curriculum of the Tokyo software house there are several adaptations of old games by Sega, Konami itself and Nintendo. In short, a team of veterans specialized in giving new luster to old glories of the past. Like skilled and attentive restorers, the M2 guys have carefully dissected and reproposed the four episodes of the saga, re-adapting them for consoles and PCs. From a technical point of view, the ability to choose which version to play among those available (PAL, NTSC and NTSC-J) is a gem that purists will undoubtedly appreciate. It is important to specify that if you start Circle of the Moon in the American version, you will not be able to continue with the Japanese one, and so on: the save file, in fact, does not allow the exchange of regions.

The choice of the screen

To better enjoy Castlevania: Advance Collection you can also choose the type of screen, regardless of the console (or PC): “Extended”, “Enlarged” and “Pixel Perfect” are the three options available and the last one is the one that allows you to perfectly replicate the original GBA experience. Playing three videogame works (Vampire’s Kiss cannot be defined as such) on Nintendo Switch in a portable version it is certainly the best way to appreciate them: Despite the video options available, the graphics of such dated products on 4K TVs fail to do justice to the beauty of these gems.

On the audio front, a few steps forward were made in the reworking of the music that accompanied the deeds of our heroes: in this regard, the possibility of listening to the soundtracks is another point in favor of this collection. As for the gameplay, M2 did a very good job: the controls are fluid and also adapt well to the joypads of the current consoles (in our test on the PlayStation 5 we used the DualSense), while the possibility of saving in every moment of the game facilitates the task for the most inexperienced players, especially when facing the very tough Circle of the Moon: also the inserted “rewind action” function should be read in this light.

It is also possible to register and review your own businesses and even take advantage of a special encyclopedia (a kind of strategic guide) to find out more about items, weapons, enemies and more about the four games featured in this collection. To top it all off, Castlevania: Advance Collection also features an unmissable collection of drawings, concept art and other goodies that fans of the series will love.

Three Castlevania on GBA and …

The “3 + 1” formula chosen by Konami repeats Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow And Vampire’s Kiss. The latter had a rather troubled genesis (it is an unsuccessful re-adaptation of the excellent Castlevania: Rondo of Blood published for the PC Engine): in addition to belonging to another generation of consoles (SNES), Vampire’s Kiss is the title with less charm than this collection.

The fault is absolutely not of M2 which did a great job from a visual point of view: at the time (we are talking about 1995) the conversion orchestrated by Konami for Super Nintendo had left fans of the original for PC Engine perplexed, especially for some inexplicable changes in terms of gameplay and level design. One of the best titles available at launch in 2001 for the Game Boy Advance was Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, one of the most loved episodes of the entire saga. Despite the graphic style chosen by Konami clashed with the GBA’s lack of screen backlighting, Circle of the Moon was appreciated for an innovative card system that allowed the protagonist – Nathan Graves – to obtain special abilities to defeat the enemies that populated Dracula’s castle. Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance was released the following year: Konami’s goal was to propose a title more similar to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, one of the best games ever released for PlayStation.

The graphic sector presented brighter and brighter colors and abandoned those dark shades that had characterized Circle of the Moon, while Juste Belmont was the striking copy of Alucard of the aforementioned Simphony of the Night, with a whip instead of a sword. The soundtrack was less inspired than the previous chapter as well as the gameplay that seemed a little too simplified.

The reincarnation of Dracula scheduled for 2035 was the narrative plot that characterized Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, the chapter that projected the Konami saga into the future and introduced the appreciated “Tactical Soul”, a system that allowed the protagonist (Soma Cruz) to gain new abilities by absorbing the souls of enemies. Compared to the previous episode (Harmony of Dissonance) he looked better balanced, especially in terms of gameplay. Among the peculiarities we also remember the secret mode “Julius mode” which allowed you to fight as the legendary Julius Belmont.