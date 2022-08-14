Cast of “Pistol”, the miniseries about one of the bands responsible for inspiring the punk movement

Star+ announced two months ago about the FX Pistolbased on the autobiography of the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist, SteveJones, and since then, he has many waiting. This production is directed by the Oscar® Award winner Danny Boyle and the August 31 at the service of streaming in Latin America. Now, the platform has just released new posters about the members of its cast.

Young actors interpreting the members of the Sex Pistols. (hulu)

Pistol covers the revolution in all areas of society (artistic, cultural and political) that caused this musical quartet, which faced the British monarchy. “It’s the story of a gang of working-class youth. Noisy, pimply, ‘futureless’ guys who rocked the boring ‘establishment’ and threatened to overthrow the government.” They had the courage to transform music and culture forever, in the mid-’70s. They were like a storm that swept away everything in its path. A storm that the world appreciated.

bands.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus) bands.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

casting

The leader of the gang Steve Jones is characterized by Toby Wallace, while the rest of the group is starred by Jacob Slater (PaulCook), Anson Boon (John Lydon), Christian Lees (Glen Matlock), louis partridge (SidVicious), Maisie Williams (Jordan Mooney) Talulah Riley (Vivienne Westwood) Emma Appleton (Nancy Spungen) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Malcolm McLaren).

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

Pistol is an emotional journey through Jones’ most harrowing moments as he guides audiences through an account of three of the most memorable and unruly years in music history.

since in Hulu The series premiered on May 31, according to filmaffinity, Pistol is positioned as production number 40, in the ranking of the 50 best series so far in 2022. In addition to Boyle, Craig Pearce he is also part of his direction and was the one who wrote the script, based on the book Steve JonesBen Thompson of 2017.

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

critics

Pistol had good reactions from well-known platforms such as Empire, A.V. Club Y London Evening Standard; among other. Some examples are:

“Danny Boyle’s sensibility comes out in full force in this jagged slice of music history, where the collective energy of the ensemble under the director’s guidance is undeniable.” – Empire

“Ridiculously enjoyable and quickly digestible, it’s certainly a sentimental work from the director, one that’s full of punk flair and plenty of spit.” – A.V. Club

New images of the cast of “Pistol”. (Star Plus)

The 6-episode miniseries is a real image that the rebellion in the 70s went beyond what they expected . In it you will see how the band starred in various scandals that made it the center of attention of British public opinion, thanks to its lyrics with strong satirical and content.

: