Casimiro buys rights to the Women's World Cup to show on YouTube...

Casimiro buys rights to the Women’s World Cup to show on YouTube and Twitch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Casimiro buys rights to the Women's World Cup to show on YouTube and Twitch

After the Men’s World Cup, the Club World Cup and Cariocão, streamer Casimiro Miguel announced last Friday (31) the acquisition of broadcasting rights for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The games will be shown on the CazéTV channel on YouTube and on Twitch, through the partnership with LiveMode. Coverage will take place along the same lines as the Men’s World Cup in Qatar. That is, one match per day will be shown live, with the right to the confrontations of the Europeian National Team.

Image: Reproduction

For broadcasts, the hiring of journalist Fernanda Gentil, who worked on the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Men’s Cups for Globo, has already been confirmed. Casimiro himself will also be on the team as a commentator.

The tournament will be held between the months of July and August this year, in Australia and New Zealand. Europe’s debut will take place on July 24, at 8 am (Brasília time), against the selection of Panama.

In addition to CazéTV – through YouTube and Twitch –, Grupo Globo has the rights to broadcast the competition, with broadcasts on open TV – on Globo – and closed – on SporTV.

What are your expectations for yet another sporting event that will be shown by streamer Casimiro Miguel on the internet? Join us!

