Casimiro announces broadcast of the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on CazéTV

After buying the rights to broadcast the 2023 Pan American Games, streamer Casimiro Miguel announced this Wednesday (31) that he will broadcast the 2022/23 UEFA Women’s Champions League final next Saturday (3). The duel between Barcelona and Wolfsburg will be shown on CazéTV, on YouTube, thanks to a partnership between the channel, LiveMode and the Google platform, as reported by narrator Luis Felipe Freitas.

According to UOL Sport, the transmission team will be entirely female. The narration will be in charge of Letícia Macedo, while the comments will be by the player Erika, from Corinthians. Until then, the rights to broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League belonged only to DAZN, which shows the competition both on its streaming platform – for subscribers – and on its YouTube channel – for free throughout Europe.