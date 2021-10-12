Carrefour’s domestic shopping aisle is empty

Carrefour’s options in the national market are reducing day by day. The French supermarket group has ended talks with its French rival Auchan amid a disagreement over how to finance the € 17 billion deal. The government of President Emmanuel Macron had previously blocked an acquisition of Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard. Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard might have no choice but to make more purchases abroad.

On paper, a combination between Carrefour and the Auchan family business makes sense. The duo would become the largest supermarket chain in France, controlling almost 30% of the market, according to Kantar data. The store overlap could allow the combined group to cut jobs and negotiate more favorable supply chain deals, helping it fend off competition from German discount retailers Aldi and Lidl, as well as the retail giant. American electronic Amazon.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Auchan was offering € 21.50 per Carrefour share, a 34% premium over the retailer’s closing price for the share on Friday. The cost savings, of about € 1 billion a year, would be equivalent to almost € 7 billion in current currency, after deducting the 31% taxes. This would comfortably justify the $ 4.3 billion in additional value that Auchan was going to deliver to Carrefour investors. However, the buyer’s insistence on offering a mix of cash and his own unlisted shares turned out to be a disappointment.

The shareholder benefits would have been at the expense of the French buyers and employees. The combination of the two retail giants could mean fewer choices for consumers, while heavy job losses would be detrimental to the French government, which blocked a potential acquisition of Carrefour by Couche-Tard in January, a despite the fact that there is almost no overlap between the two companies.

Faced with increasing competition and limited room for maneuver at home, Bompard’s best option may be to expand abroad. The French supermarket chain could continue to boost its position in Brazil after the purchase of the Big Group in March. Excluding gasoline, its sales in Latin America grew almost 11% in the second quarter, while French sales increased less than 5%. Meanwhile, however, Carrefour shares, which fell slightly on Monday morning, will continue to reflect a lack of supply in its domestic shopping aisle.