Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+, season 6 date and trailer

A new season, the sixth, of CarPool Karaoke: The Series is coming to Apple TV Plus: the appointment is set for June 23rd. Already confirmed guests include:
- Alanis Morissette
- Avril Lavigne
- Cedric The Entertainer
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Lea Michele
- Alan Cummings
- Brian Cox
- Alison Brie
- Darren Criss
- Yungblud
- Cara Delevingne
- Danny Pudi
- The cast of Ghosts, Girls5eva and The Afterparty (series already for Apple TV Plus)
The series is sort of an expansion of a segment introduced by James Corden on his talk show The Late Late Show for CBS, which, moreover, is now running out: the last episode will be aired on April 27, 2023. Corden had previously announced his intention to abandon the helm after just under 8 years. He is the fourth conductor of the format, which apparently will not be renewed, at least for now. As the name suggests, the main ingredients of the format are a car, a group of celebrities including singers, actors and more, and… their vocal cords!
Carpool Karaoke: The Series was one of the very first initiatives of the Apple in the field of video content production: at its debut, in 2017, TV Plus was not even born yet, and therefore it was published on Apple Music; that was until season five, which aired on TV Plus instead. It won four Emmys in a row for Outstanding Short Form Series between 2018 and 2021.