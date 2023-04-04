Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+, season 6 date and trailer

A new season, the sixth, of CarPool Karaoke: The Series is coming to Apple TV Plus: the appointment is set for June 23rd. Already confirmed guests include:

Alanis Morissette

Avril Lavigne

Cedric The Entertainer

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Lea Michele

Alan Cummings

Brian Cox

Alison Brie

Darren Criss

Yungblud

Cara Delevingne

Danny Pudi

The cast of Ghosts, Girls5eva and The Afterparty (series already for Apple TV Plus)

- Advertisement -

The series is sort of an expansion of a segment introduced by James Corden on his talk show The Late Late Show for CBS, which, moreover, is now running out: the last episode will be aired on April 27, 2023. Corden had previously announced his intention to abandon the helm after just under 8 years. He is the fourth conductor of the format, which apparently will not be renewed, at least for now. As the name suggests, the main ingredients of the format are a car, a group of celebrities including singers, actors and more, and… their vocal cords!

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was one of the very first initiatives of the Apple in the field of video content production: at its debut, in 2017, TV Plus was not even born yet, and therefore it was published on Apple Music; that was until season five, which aired on TV Plus instead. It won four Emmys in a row for Outstanding Short Form Series between 2018 and 2021.