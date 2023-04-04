5G News
Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+, season 6 date and trailer

Published on

By Abraham
A new season, the sixth, of CarPool Karaoke: The Series is coming to Apple TV Plus: the appointment is set for June 23rd. Already confirmed guests include:

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Cedric The Entertainer
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Lea Michele
  • Alan Cummings
  • Brian Cox
  • Alison Brie
  • Darren Criss
  • Yungblud
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Danny Pudi
  • The cast of Ghosts, Girls5eva and The Afterparty (series already for Apple TV Plus)

The series is sort of an expansion of a segment introduced by James Corden on his talk show The Late Late Show for CBS, which, moreover, is now running out: the last episode will be aired on April 27, 2023. Corden had previously announced his intention to abandon the helm after just under 8 years. He is the fourth conductor of the format, which apparently will not be renewed, at least for now. As the name suggests, the main ingredients of the format are a car, a group of celebrities including singers, actors and more, and… their vocal cords!

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was one of the very first initiatives of the Apple in the field of video content production: at its debut, in 2017, TV Plus was not even born yet, and therefore it was published on Apple Music; that was until season five, which aired on TV Plus instead. It won four Emmys in a row for Outstanding Short Form Series between 2018 and 2021.

Apple’s AirPower reappears on the net in some images, with an important news

