Carplay: Call problem on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s vehicle integration has been considered very stable lately. Now users are reporting bugs when making calls – with the new iPhone 14 Pro of all things.

New iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners are currently reporting difficulties with a core function of the devices: telephony. The use of smartphones that have been on the market since last Friday in the car via Apple’s in-house iPhone vehicle integration is affected. Discussions about this should currently not be possible or only possible to a limited extent – but not always.

Not to understand

In practice, the bug means that the other side of a Carplay call does not hear the caller or only very quietly. Apparently, this mainly happens when the call was initiated from CarPlay. Threads by those affected can be found in several forums. It was initially unclear how often the error occurs and whether it is related to Bluetooth s with Carplay that have occurred more frequently in the past. In fact, it happens again and again with Carplay with new iOS versions that difficulties arise at the beginning. This often has to do with incompatibilities with the vehicles, the Carplay implementation of which is sometimes very different.

The majority of the current complaints are coming from iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers running iOS 16.0.1. A downgrade to iOS 16.0 is not helpful. The affected vehicle brands are said to include Honda and BMW. The bug does not occur when direct Bluetooth calls are made via the car (i.e. without Carplay). Apple is currently preparing a bug fix update for iOS 16 that is intended to fix various errors. Whether Carplay is among them remains to be seen. In addition, iOS 16.1 is currently being tested.

Bluetooth trouble is more common

Meanwhile, users of other iPhones outside of Carplay are also reporting difficulties with telephony under iOS 16. An iPhone 13 Pro Max in the Mac & i editorial team showed similar problems to those reported in the car. The Beats earplugs connected to the device did not transmit the caller’s microphone sound or only transmitted it quietly. Another call didn’t fix the problem; here it can help to disconnect and re-pair the Bluetooth device from the iPhone. Irregular Bluetooth trouble has been accompanying Apple users for years, and often with the first releases of a new operating system.

New iPhone 14 owners are also currently facing other troubles including activation and freeze bugs during setup, FaceTime and iMessage registration errors and most recently a very strange camera glitch on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with popular apps like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.

