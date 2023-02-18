Carnival 2023: see where to watch the parades of the samba schools of SP and RJ live

Carnival 2023 starts today (17) with the parades of the samba schools in São Paulo and it will be possible to follow all of them live on the internet. This year, the event will be broadcast by Rede Globo on open TV and by Globoplay, so just access the app at parade time and enjoy the party live.

Furthermore, it is interesting to mention that Kwai will also broadcast the carnival, but only the events of the street blocks in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador. Just open the app on the mentioned dates and follow the revelry live.

Parades of the samba schools of São Paulo

The parade of samba schools in São Paulo will start today (17th) at the Anhembi Sambadrome at 11:15 pm. The first school to set foot in the Sambódromo will be Independente Tricolor. Check out the sequence and scheduled times for each samba school today: Friday, February 17th: 11:15 pm — Independent Tricolor

00:20 — Academics of Tatuapé

Academics of Tatuapé 01:25 — Barroca Zona Sul

02:30 — United of Vila Maria

United of Vila Maria 03:35 — Roses of Gold

04:40 — Tom Major

05:45 — Gaviões da Fiel Saturday, February 18th: 10:30 pm — Star of the Third Millennium

Star of the Third Millennium 23:35 — Academics of Tucuruvi

Academics of Tucuruvi 0h40 — Green Spot

Green Spot 01:45 — Empire of Casa Verde

Empire of Casa Verde 02:50 — Mocidade Alegre

Mocidade Alegre 0 3:55 am — Golden Eagle

Golden Eagle 05:00 — royal dragons Calculation and dissemination of results: Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro samba school parades

The Rio de Janeiro samba school parade will take place at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambódromo on Sunday, February 19th. The first school to parade will be Império Serrano, entering the sambodrome at 10 pm. The parade will take place on Sunday and Monday. Sunday, February 19th: 10:00 pm — Serrano Empire

11:00 pm — Academicos do Grande Rio

00:00 — Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel

01:00 — United of Tijuca

02:00 — Salgueiro Academics

03:00 — First Mangueira Station Monday, February 20th: 22h00 — Paradise of Tuiuti

23:00 — Portela

00:00 — United of Vila Isabel

United of Vila Isabel 01:00 — Empress Leopoldinense

Empress Leopoldinense 02:00 — Hummingbird from Nilópolis

Hummingbird from Nilópolis 03:00 — United of Viradouro Calculation and dissemination of results: Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Parade of Champions

The 2023 carnival champions will parade for the last time this year on the following Saturday, February 25. This event must also be broadcast live by Globo and Globoplay.