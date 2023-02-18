Carnival 2023: see where to watch the parades of the samba schools of SP and RJ live

Carnival 2023 starts today (17) with the parades of the samba schools in São Paulo and it will be possible to follow all of them live on the internet. This year, the event will be broadcast by Rede Globo on open TV and by Globoplay, so just access the app at parade time and enjoy the party live.
Furthermore, it is interesting to mention that Kwai will also broadcast the carnival, but only the events of the street blocks in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador. Just open the app on the mentioned dates and follow the revelry live.
The parade of samba schools in São Paulo will start today (17th) at the Anhembi Sambadrome at 11:15 pm. The first school to set foot in the Sambódromo will be Independente Tricolor. Check out the sequence and scheduled times for each samba school today:
Friday, February 17th:
- 11:15 pm — Independent Tricolor
- 00:20 — Academics of Tatuapé
- 01:25 — Barroca Zona Sul
- 02:30 — United of Vila Maria
- 03:35 — Roses of Gold
- 04:40 — Tom Major
- 05:45 — Gaviões da Fiel
Saturday, February 18th:
- 10:30 pm — Star of the Third Millennium
- 23:35 — Academics of Tucuruvi
- 0h40 — Green Spot
- 01:45 — Empire of Casa Verde
- 02:50 — Mocidade Alegre
- 03:55 am — Golden Eagle
- 05:00 — royal dragons
Calculation and dissemination of results:
- Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
The Rio de Janeiro samba school parade will take place at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambódromo on Sunday, February 19th. The first school to parade will be Império Serrano, entering the sambodrome at 10 pm. The parade will take place on Sunday and Monday.
Sunday, February 19th:
- 10:00 pm — Serrano Empire
- 11:00 pm — Academicos do Grande Rio
- 00:00 — Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel
- 01:00 — United of Tijuca
- 02:00 — Salgueiro Academics
- 03:00 — First Mangueira Station
Monday, February 20th:
- 22h00 — Paradise of Tuiuti
- 23:00 — Portela
- 00:00 — United of Vila Isabel
- 01:00 — Empress Leopoldinense
- 02:00 — Hummingbird from Nilópolis
- 03:00 — United of Viradouro
Calculation and dissemination of results:
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
The 2023 carnival champions will parade for the last time this year on the following Saturday, February 25. This event must also be broadcast live by Globo and Globoplay.
In addition, it is worth remembering that Globoplay must replay all the best moments and the 2023 carnival parades for those who could not follow them live.