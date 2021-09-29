Caricaturer, an AI that generates more than 60 portrait caricatures from a photograph

The power of AI to process images is something we’ve been exploring for a long time. Previously, from the hand of two different systems we learned about a platform that transform photographs into drawings and another tool that transform photos into cartoons similar to Pixar characters.

Following the steps of the last example, a new tool offers the possibility to generate more than 60 variants of a cartoon based on a portrait photograph.

Caricatures “made by hand” by an Artificial Intelligence

Unlike a traditional drawing, cartoons are characterized by the exaggeration of certain physical features, for artistic or also humorous purposes, but always maintaining a range of similarity to the original appearance.

Through its own AI system and with machine learning technology, Caricaturer, the presented tool, analyzes the faces that appear in the photographs that are uploaded to its platform, to identify the main elements that will be intervened in the results.

Given the nature of this system, it is only capable of processing images that contain faces, which when processed are cropped to a closer plane.

Applying the aesthetics of a canvas painted with watercolors, the 64 caricatures that are generated after processing an image present small variations, from subtle or exaggeratedly altered features on the face, to radical changes in the background, skin color, eyes and / or hair. Soon, according to its creator, more customization options will be implemented.

The photographs are processed on the Caricatures servers and are deleted after a week. The execution time of the conversion tasks takes between three to five minutes.

To carry out a test, I did the exercise with the photograph that accompanies my signature in the WWWhat’s New articles. Part of the results appear in the image at the top of this note.

Caricaturer can be used totally free from your website. Registration is optional, but it allows you to receive notifications via email at the end of the processing of a portrait and access to the individual or massive download of the cartoons generated in a size of 1024 x 1024 pixels, a resolution considerably higher than 256 x 256 pixels that offers its modality for unregistered users.