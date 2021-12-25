Car seized from unaccompanied learner driver with no insurance or tax in Dublin

A learner driver found themselves in hot water after they were caught driving with no insurance or valid tax.

The discovery came after gardai from Kevin Street stopped the vehicle in Dublin.

The motorist was also driving unaccompanied.

Officers seized the cars and commenced proceedings against the driver.

A gardai spokesperson said on Twitter: “Gardaí from Kevin Street stopped this vehicle recently.

“They soon discovered the driver was uninsured, was a learner permit holder who was unaccompanied, and that the vehicle had no valid tax.

“Vehicle detained and proceedings commenced against the driver.”

