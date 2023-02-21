5G News
Car Key Tests Apple with a view to early expansion.

Car Key Tests Apple with a view to early expansion.

Published on

Published on

By Brian Adam
Apple has released a test app called “Car Key Tests Apple” for car manufacturers working on Digital Car Key software integration.

Apple’s Digital Car Key feature allows users to unlock and start a compatible vehicle by holding an iPhone or Apple Watch close to the vehicle. However, the feature is limited to certain vehicles.

The Car Key was originally announced in July 2020. However, the feature has only been available in a limited number of cases.

In a sign that the company is speeding up the rollout of the feature, Apple this week launched a new app called Car Key Tests on the App Store.

Let’s talk about Car Key Tests Apple.

Car Key has the potential to be one of the most innovative features of the Wallet app.

It works via NFC and can be used not only to unlock the car, but also to start it, share car keys with other users and much more.

The Apple Digital Car Key allows users to unlock and start a compatible vehicle by holding an iPhone or Apple Watch near the driver’s door.

Car keys are stored in the Wallet app, just like a credit card.

Distribution and destination.

The app is distributed through the Apple developer account, but is currently not listed.

This means it’s only available via a direct link, not by searching the App Store or Apple account page.

The app is designed for car manufacturers to test car key integration.

Apple claims that the app allows these companies to “test and validate” the requirements of the car key acceptance certification process through the Made For iPhone program.

Apple talks about Car Key Tests.

The apple company calls this program “Car Keys Tests” and it allows approved MFi developers to test and validate their integration of the digital car key technology announced by Apple in July 2022.

Apple talks about the app as follows:

“For exclusive use of MFi license holders. Use the Car Keys Tests app to test and validate the connectivity, performance, and other key requirements for the certification process of the vehicles you develop that integrate Apple’s digital car key technology.”

The Car Keys Tests app is not available on the App Store, but there is a direct link to view and download it. However, only developers who have an MFi license can skip the registration screen.

Presumably Apple has distributed this app privately and directly to major partners in the automotive industry in the past.

Adding your app to the App Store simplifies this process and makes it easier to distribute to testing partners.

