Car Key Test makes its way into the App Store: support for new brands on the way?

After Apple’s 2020 announcement, the CarKey app hasn’t evolved as many expected, remaining limited in availability and compatibility. Yet something seems to be moving in the right direction, as it appears surprisingly in the App Store a brand new application closely related to the above function, called Car Key Test. It is useless to try to search for it, you will not find it without a direct link (in SOURCE) as it is still not listed and is also distributed under developer accounts.
In the description it is revealed that the app is designed for car manufacturers who want to test the integration of the CarKey function and allows them to evaluate, or get in line if necessary, with the requirements for CarKey certification in the Made-For- iPhones. Here is a partial translation of the passage that specifies what is reported.
For use by MFi licensees only. Use the Car Keys Tests app to test and validate the connection, performance, and other key requirements for the vehicle certification process you develop that incorporate Apple’s digital car key technology. For more information on Car Keys certification, visit the MFi portal at mfi . apple . com
We do not know the previous distribution method, however it is very likely that there was a direct dialogue between Apple and the companies concerned for the private supply of the proprietary software solution.
The appearance of this application may be the sign that Apple wants to increase adoption and open the availability to other manufacturers as wellbut there is no communication to that effect.
For now we know that Car Key functionality is quite limited, resulting available only for some models of cars produced by BMW, Hyundai and Kia.
CarKey is based on NFC and is considered one of the most interesting features for the Apple Wallet app: it not only unlocks the car but also allows you to start the car, share car keys with other people and much more even more.
Would you like to have it also available on your car? Let us know in the comments.