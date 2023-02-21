Car Key Test makes its way into the App Store: support for new brands on the way?

After Apple’s 2020 announcement, the CarKey app hasn’t evolved as many expected, remaining limited in availability and compatibility. Yet something seems to be moving in the right direction, as it appears surprisingly in the App Store a brand new application closely related to the above function, called Car Key Test. It is useless to try to search for it, you will not find it without a direct link (in SOURCE) as it is still not listed and is also distributed under developer accounts.

In the description it is revealed that the app is designed for car manufacturers who want to test the integration of the CarKey function and allows them to evaluate, or get in line if necessary, with the requirements for CarKey certification in the Made-For- iPhones. Here is a partial translation of the passage that specifies what is reported.