Car flips over in crash and takes out bus stop in the process

A car flipped over and destroyed a bus stop in a Dublin suburb.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash on the Rathbeale Road in Swords earlier today.

There were traffic restrictions imposed on the road as the emergency services cleared the incident.

The restrictions were then lifted this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Swords firefighters responded to a roll over road traffic collision today following a 999 call. There were traffic restrictions on the Rathbeale Road which were lifted following recovery.”

Via | Dublin live

