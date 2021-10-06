Car flips over after going off road in nightmare crash outside busy Dublin pub

A car flipped over onto its roof after going off the road in a horrific crash in North Dublin this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the Navan Road outbound near the Halfway House in Ashtown.

The rollover crash caused serious delays on the busy road as Dublin Fire Brigade worked to clear the scene.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported at the scene.

There was only one lane open on the busy road due to the accident, and drivers are being urged to expect delays to their journey today.

The DFB tweeted from the scene: “We’re finishing on scene at a roll over road traffic collision on the Navan Road (N3) outbound near the Halfway House.

“One lane remains open, some delays on approach.”

