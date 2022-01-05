Car crashes onto railway tracks at Porterstown

Dublin firefighters from Blanchardstown and Phibsborough worked with Irish Rail tonight after a car had got onto the train line at Porterstown.

The vehicle was eventually removed causing no damage to the tracks.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted at 9.21pm: “Firefighters from Blanchardstown and Phibsborough worked closely with Irish Rail to safely remove a car which entered the train line at Porterstown.

“Using lifting airbags, the car was safely removed causing no damage to the tracks or line side equipment.”

