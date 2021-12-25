Car crashed and abandoned in South Dublin labelled as ‘reckless and dangerous’

A car was recovered by gardai crashed and abandoned at Hanover Street at approximately 10.20pm last night.

There were no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing according to gardai.

Chris Andrews, Sinn Fein TD for Dublin Bay South said: “That’s reckless and dangerous as there are a lot of children from Pearse House using that road to cross over to the Euro Spar.

“It doesn’t reflect the vast majority of good, decent residents in the area, many of whom have kept the hospitals and shops and essential services going during the pandemic as they work on the front line.

“It’s important that the gardai deal with these handful of idiots who put innocent lives in danger.”

