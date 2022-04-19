Latest newsIreland

Car collides with Luas outside busy Tallaght Hospital

By: Brian Adam

A car brought a brief halt to Luas services this morning after crashing into a tram in Tallaght

Luases were suspended following the collision, and emergency services were called to the scene at the Tallaght Hospital stop
at 6.45am.

Red Line services between Belgard and The Square were stopped while Dublin Fire Brigade worked to clear the area.

Gardai confirmed that, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai attended the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6:45am on Tuesday, 19th April, 2022, at Cookstown Way, Tallaght.

“No injuries were reported during the course of this collision which involved a car and a Luas tram. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Dublin Live has contacted Luas operator Transdev for a comment.

Via | Dublin live>
