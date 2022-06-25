Captions button on Twitter videos available for iOS and Android

- Advertisement -

The Captions button on the Twitter platform is finally available for operating systems. Now any user will be able to view it in their app, no matter if they are on iOS or Android. Although not everything is happiness, because although it turned out well in tests, perhaps some other users do not fully understand the functionality.

Context

Now that Musk’s platform has deployed this function, it is a good time to remind some users who are not fully aware of the issue, the failures that Twitter has had with access to these tools.

Some time ago, when the platform had introduced new features such as voice tweets or remembering Spaces, there were some negative comments. The community came into conflict with the company, because there were bugs regarding accessibility, as the added tools initially lacked subtitles.

Although the company quickly corrected these grievances with users, it was also necessary to add the option of subtitles to live audio. While the automated subtitle functions still existed for absolutely all the videos on the platform.

Twitter didn’t do much work on that feature either, so the subtitles presented weren’t quite right or accessible either. This situation became more and more aggravated, even going so far as to be somewhat forgotten in the Accessibility configuration, adjusting it only if the user knew the route. At this point, gadget has indicated that there have been no relevant improvements since that day.

Previously there was only a CC button if the user was in their browser or generated them in case the audio was inactive. It should be noted that added to this, if the user decided to enlarge the video with the audio disabled, it caused the subtitles to stop working because this activated the sound.

Twitter adds captions button

It is clear that adding this option automatically is a practically necessary function. But neither should we ignore the correct transcription and translation work by content creators. Especially if there is the possibility of deactivating or activating this option.

The Twitter caption button makes this hard work a little easier. Availability is now for iOS and Android apps, having to simply touch the “CC” button while in a video that has subtitles available.

Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android. On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC” button. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q2Wmr78U —TwitterSupport (@TwitterSupport) April 22, 2022

Could users be confused?

Users should be reminded that the subtitle button will be available only when the video has the subtitle option embedded. That said, there may be some users who don’t fully understand how it will work. Since some videos displayed will not have the CC button available. Likewise, some others will also find the button only in some publications and not in others.