Captain America and Black Panther will star in new game from Uncharted director, says rumor

Known for her work on the Uncharted franchise, Amy Hennig may be developing a new game starring captain America and black Panther in World War II.

According to an MCU Status leak and corroborated by Eurogamer, the duo will team up to face the forces of Hydra.

The new Marvel game is expected to be revealed later today during a joint Disney event, being the first title from Skydance New Media, a new studio formed in 2019 by Hollywood production company Skydance.

It was announced in October last year and is described as a narrative experience and blockbuster action adventure game featuring an original story and set in the Marvel universe

During his announcement, Henning said he couldn’t imagine a better partner than Marvel in his debut game. Previously, she spent a decade at Naughty Dog as creative director and game writer for Sony’s Uncharted franchise.

The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and excitement of the adventure genre and I love that it allows for the perfect interactive experience.”

It is an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity and humor that make Marvel characters so amazing and allow our players to embody the heroes they love.”

The D23 Expo starts today and will bring several news over three days. Among them are several games from Marvel Games. It is possible that one of them is Iron Man.

