Latest newsIreland

Capel Street to be permanently traffic free

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Capel Street will be permanently traffic free after a public consultation on the proposal returned overwhelming support.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

A Dublin City Council sub-committee approved the proposal on Wednesday morning.

Read:

Boyzone star Keith Duffy gushes about wife in heartfelt birthday post

Under the agreed proposals, all traffic coming from Parnell Street will be blocked on a 24/7 basis.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: 7 metre tall sculpture in south Dublin park gets mixed reaction

Deliveries to businesses on the street will be restricted to between the hours of 6am and 11am.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Access for residents will be maintained and traffic will continue to cross from Strand Street Little to Strand Street Great.

The new measure will be implemented by the June Bank holiday at the latest to allow for DCC to consult with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the gardai before the order under the Roads Act can be signed.

Read:

Note found at scene as gardai investigate death of three kids in Newcastle, South Dublin

Until then, access will be maintained from Parnell Street.

The public consultation returned overwhelming support – 82.5% of local residents – for the ban of cars from Capel Street – which hosts popular boozers and restaurants such as The Boar’s Head and Pantibar.

Chair of the Central Area Committee Councillor Ray McAdam told Dublin Live: “The go through traffic is being removed from Capel Street. We heard the overwhelming support during the consultation last month and the previous consultations over the last 18 months.”

At the request of Cllr McAdam, an interim update will be carried out at the sub-committee’s July meeting which will “detail any issues in regards to traffic management, traffic flows in the area, any issues in respect to policing or any issues in terms of accessibility.”

“The Council has agreed that action will be taken if any serious issues are identified,” added Cllr McAdam.

Read more: Dublin dog shelter makes heartbreaking decision to close its doors due to high costs

Read more: Five amazing north Dublin houses on sale under for €250,000

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleSelf-signature for Android: this way you can sign official documents directly on your mobile
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Self-signature for Android: this way you can sign official documents directly on your mobile

Do you need to sign documents to ensure they belong to you? In the event...
Apps

The best apps to edit photos on mobile like a professional

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Libeen, to rent a house with option to buy

Buying a house in Spain requires having saved 30% of the value of the property. That means...
Ireland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Emergency services rush to scene of four-vehicle crash in north Dublin

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in north Dublin. The collision happened...