Capcom Showcase is scheduled for next week with several news

Capcom announced a new broadcast to present news about launches and other games. The company is one of the biggest in the gaming industry and brought great titles this year. The remake of Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 were both critically and popularly acclaimed, averaging a 93 and 92 on Metacritic, respectively. Capcom also released the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Monster Hunter Rise, which was previously only available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Capcom confirmed that the broadcast will take place next Monday (12) at 19h in Brasilia time. The presentation will last around 36 minutes and will bring new information about the company's games, in addition to celebrating its 40th anniversary. With a long duration, the transmission could bring unpublished announcements of popular franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. At the PlayStation Showcase, Capcom brought a video of Dragon's Dogma 2 and may reveal new information at the presentation.

Some players are looking forward to news about Pragmata, announced at the 2020 PlayStation event. Since then, information about the title is scarce and the Capcom Showcase would be a great opportunity to bring news. Many fear that Pragmata will meet the same fate as Deep Down, a game announced in 2013 that was never released. In addition to the Capcom event, June is packed with gaming events. In the coming days, Xbox and Ubisoft will present their news, in addition to the gigantic Summer Game Fest, which took the place of the late E3.