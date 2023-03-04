5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftCapcom confirms event for March 9 with Resident Evil 4 and more

Capcom confirms event for March 9 with Resident Evil 4 and more

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Capcom confirms event for March 9 with Resident Evil 4 and more
capcom confirms event for march 9 with resident evil 4.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Capcom has some of the most anticipated games of the year and while the developer has already revealed many details of their games at past events, they are ready for more and this week announced a new edition of the Capcom Spotlight broadcast to March, 9.

To the 7:30 am (Brasília time) From March 9th, you will be able to watch the new edition of Capcom Showcase, a 26-minute broadcast with news about the main releases of the publisher for this year. The wind will feature a 20-minute pre-show.

According to the developer, the event will have news from Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

This is a digital event where we will be sharing updates and new information about our upcoming games.

How to recover deleted photos and videos on your Samsung ‘smartphone’

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Street Fighter 6, which will be released on June 2, will be left out of the next Showcase, but it is possible that Capcom will show more details of the game as the launch approaches.

During the last PlayStation State of Play, Capcom announced that the Resident Evil remake would be getting a demo soon, but did not confirm the exact date. It’s quite possible they’ll announce the date at next week’s Showcase, as well as more details on the PS VR2 mode that will be included in the game.

What do you want to see during the Capcom Showcase?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The race to net zero

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below. 28 February 2023 The race to net zero Share...
Android

WhatsApp begins to offer a better user experience on Android tablets

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, is currently working on optimizing...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.