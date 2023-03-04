Capcom confirms event for March 9 with Resident Evil 4 and more

Capcom has some of the most anticipated games of the year and while the developer has already revealed many details of their games at past events, they are ready for more and this week announced a new edition of the Capcom Spotlight broadcast to March, 9.

To the 7:30 am (Brasília time) From March 9th, you will be able to watch the new edition of Capcom Showcase, a 26-minute broadcast with news about the main releases of the publisher for this year. The wind will feature a 20-minute pre-show. According to the developer, the event will have news from Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

This is a digital event where we will be sharing updates and new information about our upcoming games. How to recover deleted photos and videos on your Samsung ‘smartphone’