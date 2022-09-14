Canva Docs, to compete with Word and Google Docs

has presented a series of tools that it is preparing to with online office platforms, including a text editor that will allow you to create documents using its famous templates and available graphic elements, as well as its collection of photos.

This is Canva Docs, a tool designed to create documents with more visual elements, where it is not necessary to cut and paste visual content and drag it from the Canva library, where there are more than 100 million videos, GIFs, photos, illustrations and others visual elements.

With 87 million monthly users, of whom 10 million pay their Pro fee monthly, Australia-based Canva has recently been valued at $40 billion, and is being used by both freelancers and large corporate offices. like Amazon.

Canva Visual Work Suite

Canva Docs is part of the Canva Visual Worksuite, and will enable real-time feedback and collaboration, making it ideal for writing meeting notes, creating team strategy documents, and much more.

From Canva Docs it will be easy to access other platform tools, such as Canva Charts and Graphsto facilitate data visualization.

It will also have a function called “Docs to Decks” that allows you to convert a document into a presentation with just a few clicks, changing the format automatically.

Canva Visual Worksuite also includes Canvas Whiteboard, a new product designed for team collaboration. The idea is that users can access the Whiteboard from within a presentation, helping to start brainstorming at any time.

Another Canva Visual Worksuite tool is Canva Presentationswhich has been updated to include a feature called Remote Control, which will help any presentation listener take control of the slides with their phone, without relying on the creator of the presentation to move to the next slide.

Canva Video is also getting a notable new feature, which gives users the ability to remove the background of a video with a single click.