Can’t see the status of a contact on WhatsApp? Find out if you have been blocked

Statuses have become an excellent option offered by WhatsApp. It is true that at first they did not have a great acceptance, they were even close to being eliminated, but now it is a common practice to check if there are any new contacts in the popular messaging application. But, perhaps, you are aware that there are some people you never see what they upload despite the fact that you are aware that they are active. What may be happening to you is that they have blocked you from seeing, for whatever reason, the updates that go up in the states. This is an option that has been offered in WhatsApp for a long time (although it did not exist in the function when it arrived in the application back in 2017). The fact is that this may be happening to you and you want to check it. Well, there is a fairly simple way that allows you to know exactly what is happening. Check if you have been blocked to see WhatsApp statuses Directly with the application for iOS and Android what we say is not possible, but luckily the computer version does allow you to know if any of your contacts have established a block so that you cannot see the updates that have been published (the reason, if so, is already something that you will have to ask the person in question, of course). And this is one more reason for you to use it in the event that it is not the case right now. Once you have the account linked to the WhatsApp computer client, something that is achieved in just a few seconds, since the process is guided. When you finish, you can check that in this software to see the states you have to click on an icon that has the signature of a circle on the left side. And that, in the case of having updates, it shows a green dot. If you enter, you will see that you can see the states by clicking on each one of them. To your surprise, it is more than possible that you will see publications that never appear in the mobile client. This seems to be due to an internal problem within WhatsApp itself, and at this time it has not been fixed yet (and it hasn’t been fixed for a long time). The fact is that the blocks are not effective in the computer version. And, if you see something here and not on the smartphone… white and in a bottle, what is usually said. And, in this case, the next actions to take depend on what you decide -but whenever possible try to respect the privacy of all people-. >