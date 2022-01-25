Can’t remove a search engine from your browser?: This is happening

Chromium is the platform that sits under some of the world’s leading browsers. The main one, Chrome, which is used by most users, but it is also the base on which Edge is based, the heir to Internet Explorer and the work of a Microsoft that had no choice but to give its arm to twist against those of Mountain View. Well, in recent days some important changes have been taking place in one of its most essential menus: the search engine selector, which allows us to choose between Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and any other that we decide to install in the system . A space within the browser to which we go when one day we discover that, without an apparent explanation, the engine has changed and we want to return to the one that best directs us or, simply, to the one that refines the results it returns the most. What is happening? Precisely to avoid those surprises of seeing how our search engine suddenly changes, Chromium offered us the possibility of managing them to say which is the default but, to avoid these changes, many users chose to leave only one, eliminating all the others. Well, in recent days we have seen how both in the case of Microsoft Edge and in some versions of ChromeOS and Chrome, that function disappeared and simply lets us choose between setting a search engine as default or editing it. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above. Many of you will think that this is not a fundamental problem, but we can assure you that when there are sudden and unrequested changes between browsers, the impossibility of eliminating those that we will never use creates a horrible feeling, like not being able to control how it must be the experience of use with our browser. It is not the first time that a computer, due to pre-installed third-party software, insists on changing our search engine settings over and over again, which makes us lose time every time we want to visit a site or find a concrete content. Without being able to eliminate those engines, the only thing that we are postponing is the moment in which we will have to return to that menu to manage again that we prefer to activate Google, Bing or whatever as our favorite option. So now you know, beware of sudden changes to the default search engines. >