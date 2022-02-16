Can’t open your Facebook account? so you can get it back

It has happened to more than one person that they have forgotten their credentials on Facebook and, therefore, are unable to log into their account to follow everything that happens on the well-known social network -or check the messages they have pending to answer. Well, we are going to tell you what you have to do to be able to recover it easily. There are different ways to achieve this, but we believe that the best of all is the one that uses a web browser to achieve it. In addition, this allows you to follow the steps from practically any device that allows you to run Chrome or Firefox. But in our opinion, for greater comfort, the ideal is to use a computer (either desktop or laptop). Obviously, the operating system is something completely independent, since what you have to do is the same in both Windows and macOS. How you can recover your Facebook account Next, we are going to show you the steps you have to take so that, in a matter of a few minutes, you can once again have full control over your Facebook account. They are as follows: The first thing you have to do is open the browser you usually use. Anyone is worth it, both the most used or options with less market share such as Opera. Now, you have to access Facebook, for which you must use this link. Now the screen appears where you have to enter the username and password of your account, and this is where you initially have problems. Just below the big blue button called Sign in you have a link called Forgot your account? Click on it. Now you go to a page where you have to identify the account you want to regain control of, and therefore the password. To achieve this you can use an email address or the phone number with which Facebook security is associated. Now click on the Search button to locate the account associated with the information you have entered. Once you find it, the recovery options that you can use appear: the use of the Google account to send the necessary information; sending an email to the address associated with the Facebook account; or, failing that, the reception of an SMS with a code that will allow you to activate the account. The aforementioned options are all effective, but for convenience, the ideal is that you use the possibility of using the Google account since, when entering The data is accessed directly to the account and you can use it without problems. Once this is done, you have finished and you have control again to do what you need in the aforementioned social network. It is important to know that, once you access new (regardless of the form), it is allowed to change the password of the account… And, this, is something that we recommend, since in this way you can manage everything in a more effective way. As always, if you do this, it is vital that you generate one that has at least letters and numbers so that security is good. >